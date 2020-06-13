Protester ties himself to S.C. Confederate memorial monument in middle of town

WALHALLA, S.C. (WYFF) - A single protester tied himself to a Confederate memorial monument Friday in the middle of a South Carolina town, according to the police chief.
Walhalla Police Chief Sean Brinson said the man used rope to tie himself to the Confederate monument that stands in the middle of Main Street, where it intersects with Church Street.
Brinson called the protest peaceful, and said the man did not committed any crimes.
Three police officers were in the area for the duration of the protest, and about 30 people are congregated around the monument, but there was no need for police to respond, Brinson said.
Brinson said the protester made an effort not to damage the memorial, even down to wearing soft-soled shoes that would not leave scuff marks.
Witnesses said the protest ended about 8:30 p.m. when police helped the man down from the monument.
