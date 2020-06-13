South Carolina matches highest daily reported COVID-19 cases with 770 on Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Health officials have announced 770 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 more deaths in South Carolina, matching the record in new cases that was set in Friday’s update.
Officials with the Department of Health and Environmental Control have voiced their concerns regarding the increasing number of cases in the past several days and have urged the public to practice social distancing and wear masks.
“I am more concerned about COVID-19 in South Carolina than I have ever been before,” said Dr. Linda Bell with DHEC during a press conference earlier this week. “Your community might not be a hotspot today, but there should be no mistake that COVID-19 transmission is still high.”
Today’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state to 17,995, and those who have died to 599, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Four deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Cherokee (1), Darlington (1), Greenville (1), and Richland (1) counties, and two deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Greenville (1) and Horry (1) counties.
The recent spike in cases is not just because of more testing, DHEC officials said. While case numbers have increased, so has the percent positive. Percent positive refers to the number of people who test positive for COVID-19 in relation to the number of tests being performed.
Health officials say the total number of individuals tested Friday statewide was 5,794 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 13.3%. “When the percent positive is low, it may indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community.”
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties.
The number of new cases reported on Saturday, June 13 by county are listed below:
Abbeville (1), Aiken (3), Anderson (10), Bamberg (1), Beaufort (25), Berkeley (17), Calhoun (3), Charleston (56), Cherokee (5), Chester (2), Chesterfield ( 3), Clarendon (2), Colleton (14), Darlington (4), Dillon (2), Dorchester (14), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (2), Florence (23), Georgetown (18), Greenville (157), Greenwood (14), Horry (101), Kershaw (10), Lancaster (9), Laurens (8), Lexington (50), Marion (7), Marlboro (5), Newberry (2), Oconee (3), Orangeburg (21), Pickens (17), Richland (61), Spartanburg (41), Sumter (14), Union (2), Williamsburg (8), York (34).
As of this morning, 3,118 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,334 are in use, which is a 70.17% statewide hospital bed utilization rate, according to DHEC officials.
“Of the 7,334 inpatient beds currently used, 523 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19,” state health officials said Saturday afternoon.
DHEC officials said evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious.
“This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else,” state health officials said.
State health officials said the public can take these steps to protect themselves and others:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask in public
- Avoiding group gatherings
- Regularly washing your hands
- Staying home if sick
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.