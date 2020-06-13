UNSETTLED PATTERN: Not as wet today, but rain chance is sticking around...

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A front is stalling out along the coastline and will keep the rain chance in the forecast. The placement of this stationary front will dictate who sees rain and who doesn’t. The coastal areas look to have the greatest chance for a few afternoon downpours and isolated storms. Inland areas may not see any rain at all. High temperatures will feel warm and humid with highs reaching into the low 80s and some mid 80s inland.