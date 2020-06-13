UNSETTLED PATTERN: Not as wet today, but rain chance is sticking around...

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A front is stalling out along the coastline and will keep the rain chance in the forecast. The placement of this stationary front will dictate who sees rain and who doesn’t. The coastal areas look to have the greatest chance for a few afternoon downpours and isolated storms. Inland areas may not see any rain at all. High temperatures will feel warm and humid with highs reaching into the low 80s and some mid 80s inland.
Overnight temperatures will cool to the upper 60s under cloudy skies. The rain chance will increase tomorrow and Monday. Between now and Monday another 1″ of rain is possible. Some flooding cannot during the next few days as heavy downpours could develop.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy with chance for afternoon downpours and isolated storm; HIGH: 82.
TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with chance for scattered rain and storms; HIGH: 83.
MONDAY: Scattered heavy rain and storms likely; HIGH: 81.
TUESDAY: Chance for scattered rain and storms; HIGH: 82.
WEDNESDAY: Warmer with slight rain chancel HIGH: 85.
THURSDAY: Slight shower chance; HIGH: 87.
FRIDAY: Warming up with slight shower chance; HIGH: 88.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
