Woman arrested, charged with attempted murder in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman was arrested by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Saturday for attempted murder.
Authorities say Chelsea Brooke Hernandez, 26, tried to drown a woman in a ditch filled with water during an altercation in Georgetown County.
Deputies say the victim was able to push Hernandez off and climb out of the ditch. She suffered no major injuries.
An incident report from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says the victim was covered in mud from head to toe with her hair and clothing soaked.
The report says she had swelling by her left temple and eye area, and had scratches to her upper body.
During the altercation, Hernandez lunged toward her, knocking them both into a ditch filled with water according to the report.
The report says the victim was on her back and struggling to get air due to her entire head being submerged in the water while Hernandez was on top of her.
According to the report, Hernandez punched the victim several times in the head and face area, causing her to briefly lose consciousness. The report says when she regained consciousness, she was able to push Hernandez off her to climb out of the ditch.
The report also says the victim told Hernandez several times, “You’re drowning me. I can’t breathe." but Hernandez did not respond and continued to assault her.
According to the report, the victim told deputies she inhaled water and could feel it in her nose and throat.
Hernandez was booked Saturday into the Georgetown County Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.