Deputies searching for missing man who may need medical treatment

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man who disappeared Saturday.
Mark Reed, 61. was last seen Saturday afternoon walking in the town of Port Royal, deputies say.
His family told them he has a medical condition that requires treatment and that they are concerned for his safety.
Reed is 5-feet, 8-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has black and gray hair. He was last seen wearing light blue hospital scrubs.
Anyone who spots Reed is asked to call 911.
