Man charged with murder following stabbing in North Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department has arrested and charged a man Sunday in connection with a stabbing incident Saturday.
Kenneth Dawson has been arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after a stabbing incident Saturday afternoon.
North Charleston Police responded to the 2500 block of Bennett Yeard Road at roughly 2:04 p.m. Saturday in reference to a stabbing. When officers got there, they found a woman with a stab wound to the chest. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where she later died, according to court documents.
A witness on the scene identified Dawson as the person that stabbed her and followed him to his hotel room on the 4600 block of Dorchester Road. Police responded to the location and reportedly found Dawson inside his room.
