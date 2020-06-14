Nearly 800 COVID-19 cases announced in Sunday update

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Health officials have announced 799 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 more death in South Carolina.
Today’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 18,795 and those who have died to 600, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The death occurred in a middle-aged individual from Jasper County.
The recent spike in cases is not just because of more testing, DHEC officials said. While case numbers have increased, so has the percent positive. Percent positive refers to the number of people who test positive for COVID-19 in relation to the number of tests being performed.
Health officials say the total number of individuals tested Friday statewide was 5,875 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 13.6%. “When the percent positive is low, it may indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community.”
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties.
The number of new cases reported on Sunday, June 14 by county are listed below:
Abbeville (4), Aiken (4), Anderson (25), Bamberg (4), Beaufort (24), Berkeley (21), Calhoun (3), Charleston (72), Cherokee (1), Chester (3), Chesterfield ( 7), Clarendon (8), Colleton (4), Darlington (3), Dillon (1), Dorchester (16), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (2), Florence (21), Georgetown (14), Greenville (140), Greenwood (31), Horry (95), Kershaw (15), Lancaster (6), Laurens (11), Lee (2), Lexington (49), Marion (2), Marlboro (5), Newberry (4), Oconee (5), Orangeburg (29), Pickens (15), Richland (69), Saluda (6), Spartanburg (20), Sumter (32), Union (1), Williamsburg (4), York (20)
As of Sunday morning, 3,429 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,023 are in use, which is a 67.19% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.
“Of the 7,023 inpatient beds currently used, 521 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19,” state health officials said Sunday afternoon.
DHEC officials said evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious.
“This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else,” state health officials said.
State health officials said the public can take these steps to protect themselves and others:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask in public
- Avoiding group gatherings
- Regularly washing your hands
- Staying home if sick
