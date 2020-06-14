Slightly North of Broad to temporarily close to limit spread of COVID-19

By Patrick Phillips | June 14, 2020 at 1:14 PM EDT - Updated June 14 at 1:18 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston bistro announced Sunday it would temporarily close in a move to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The announcement was posted Sunday morning to Slightly North of Broad’s Facebook page.

“As of today, June 14, we will be temporarily closed to help limit the spread of the coronavirus," the post states. “We are grateful for your continued support and look forward to serving you again soon.”

The post made no mention of when the restaurant is expected to reopen.

Posted by Slightly North of Broad on Sunday, June 14, 2020

The restaurant is located at 192 East Bay Street in downtown Charleston.

