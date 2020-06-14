SNOB announces temporary closure after third employee tests positive for COVID-19

“Our top priority is the health of our employees and our guests. Today, we have decided to temporarily close Slightly North of Broad (SNOB) to help limit the spread of the coronavirus. We have been working with DHEC and following the CDC’s guidance on cleaning, sanitizing and social distancing. But over the course of the last 10 days, a third employee has tested positive. Along with deep cleaning our restaurant again, we will test every SNOB employee before reopening. We ask everyone to join us in being vigilant about hygiene and social distancing protocols to help limit the spread of the virus.”