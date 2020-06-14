Stolen car leads to two arrests in Georgetown County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people on drug and other charges following the theft and recovery of a car over the weekend.
Janice Marie Dabbs, 59, was accused of driving a vehicle stolen from a grocery store parking lot on Saturday after she was clocked for speeding on U.S. 17 in the Pawleys Island community and refused to stop for a blue light and siren, according to the sheriff’s office. She turned into Center Marsh Lane and attempted to walk away from the car. Deputies took her into custody, but she reportedly gave a fake name before refusing to answer any more questions. Deputies reported finding marijuana in her purse.
Ms. Dabbs was charged with Failure to Stop for Blue Lights, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Simple Possession of Marijuana, Speeding, Beginner Permit Violation and Hindering and Obstructing Police.
Matthew Ryan, 60, was arrested Sunday at a gas station on U.S. 17 Bypass after an officer identified his vehicle as fitting the description of a black Chrysler that may have had some involvement in the stolen vehicle from Saturday.
Ryan said he had no part in the vehicle theft, but Ms. Dabbs reportedly approached his car and asked for a dollar. He said he knew her because they used to live together.
Deputies reported finding a set of digital scales and drug paraphernalia along with substances identified as crystal methamphetamine and heroin. Ryan was charged with Trafficking Heroin and Distribution of Methamphetamine.
The two are being held in the Georgetown County Detention Center waiting for a bond hearing.
