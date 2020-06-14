Stolen car leads to two arrests in Georgetown County

Janice Marie Dabbs, 59, was accused of driving a vehicle stolen from a grocery store parking lot on Saturday after she was clocked for speeding on U.S. 17 in the Pawleys Island community and refused to stop for a blue light and siren, according to the sheriff’s office. She turned into Center Marsh Lane and attempted to walk away from the car. Deputies took her into custody, but she reportedly gave a fake name before refusing to answer any more questions. Deputies reported finding marijuana in her purse.