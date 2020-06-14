UNSETTLED PATTERN: Increasing rain chance today & tomorrow, minor flooding possible

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A stalled front will keep the rain chance elevated through the next couple of days. Some of the rainfall may have a tough time moving and this could lead to flooding. Areas away form the coast should stay mainly dry for the majority of Sunday, but the chance for scattered rain will increase this afternoon and this evening. Widespread rain is likely overnight and and isolated areas could pick up more than 3″ of rain. Most areas should pick up at least 1 inch of rain on top of already saturated grounds.
High temperatures should only top out around 80 degrees with temperatures overnight expected to cool to the upper 60s. The chance for scattered showers with remain in the forecast through Wednesday and then some lower rain chance will return by the end of the work week. Temperatures will heat back up to the upper 80s by the end of the work week.
TODAY: Slight shower chance this afternoon and this evening; HIGH: 80.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers and cool; LOW: 68.
TOMORROW: Widespread rain and t-storm likely, minor flooding possible; HIGH: 78.
TUESDAY: Chance for scattered showers; HIGH: 79.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
