The Alley delays re-opening due to concerns over COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Alley has delayed its reopening because of concerns over the coronavirus.
On Monday afternoon, officials said the Charleston bowling alley venue would not be reopening on June 16, and said it was a temporary delay.
“This delay is based on what we are seeing in our community and specifically the ramped up amount of cases that have occurred in the Charleston restaurant industry in the past week,” officials said in a statement.
The bowling alley said there have been no positive cases of the virus at their business.
“Our team is more than ready; last week we completed extensive safety training, planning and certification,” officials said.
