Clarendon Co. teen reported missing, believed to be with mother
By Jazmine Greene | June 15, 2020 at 9:30 PM EDT - Updated June 15 at 9:59 PM

CLARENDON, S.C. (WIS) - The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance to help locate a teen reported missing.

Archie Dennis was reported missing from the Willowglen Academy in Greeleyville, SC. He was last seen on June 14.

Clarendon Co. teen reported missing

Officials believe Dennis’s mother, Shelly Smith, picked him up and may be hiding him. Smith does not have custodial rights.

Archie is 5′3 and 97 lbs with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Dennis or Smith is urged to contact The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office at 803-435-4414.

