Coastal Carolina’s McKeon and Kobos Both Sign Deals with Chicago Cubs

In his first year at CCU in 2019, McKeon played and started all 63 games at shortstop. He led the team and the Sun Belt in base hits with 87 on the season, which is tied for 18th all-time in CCU's single-season history. He hit .340, which was second on the team, with three home runs, a team-high five triples, 18 doubles, 39 RBIs, and 50 runs scored. The Raleigh, N.C. native, led the Chants with 28 multi-hit games, which included three double-digit hitting streaks on the season including a team-high 14-game hitting streak in March, and a season-ending 12-game hitting streak down the stretch of the season. He also registered 11 multi-RBI games and was a perfect 6-for-6 in stolen bases on the year.