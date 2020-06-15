Coroner identifies woman who died from stabbing in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have identified a woman who died from a stabbing in North Charleston.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 35-year-old Olivia Goff.
Goff died at the MUSC ER on Saturday afternoon after being transported by EMS from the scene on Bennett Yard Road.
North Charleston police arrested Kenneth Dawson for the stabbing and charged him with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
North Charleston police officers responded to the 2500 block of Bennett Yard Road at around 2:04 p.m. Saturday in reference to a stabbing.
When officers got there, they found a woman with a stab wound to the chest.
A witness on the scene identified Dawson as the person that stabbed her and followed him to his hotel room on the 4600 block of Dorchester Road.
Police responded to the location and found Dawson inside his room.
