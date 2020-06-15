Dorchester County to decide whether pet stores can sell dogs or cats

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County Council will review on Monday an ordinance for the third and final time that would make it illegal for pet stores to sell dogs or cats within the county limits.
Dorchester Paws and the South Carolina Chapter of the Humane Society have been working with the county for months on the “Puppy Mill Ordinance.” The ordinance aims to close down puppy mills in Dorchester County and officials believe it will be one step closer to putting a stop to the mistreatment of pets.
Within the ordinance, there are a couple definitions worth noting.
The county defines a pet store as “a retail business whether the same be a sole proprietorship, partnership, corporation, association, or other legal entity primarily engaged in the sale, exchange, barter, or offer for sale of dogs and/or cats, and/or pet supplies, and/or pet food to the general public at retail.”
But this does not include any animal rescue organization.
An animal rescue organization, as defined by the ordinance, is “any not-for-profit organization having tax exempt status under Section 501(c)(3) of the United States Internal Revenue Code, whose mission and practice is, in whole or in significant part, the rescue and placement of animals into permanent homes, and which does not breed animals.”
The ordinance also states if a pet store violates the new law, it will result in a suspension of their business license.
If the county approves the ordinance at Monday's Dorchester County Council meeting, ordinance will go into effect immediately.
The Dorchester County Council meeting will be at 6 p.m.
If you wish to make a public comment on the ordinance, you may click here to do so, but comments must be received by noon on Monday.
You can dial in to a conference call to listen in during the meeting. To do so, call 701-802-5222. When prompted, enter PIN 873725.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.