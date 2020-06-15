Dorchester County deputies investigate incident at bar parking lot

By Patrick Phillips | June 15, 2020 at 5:50 AM EDT - Updated June 15 at 6:09 AM

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies responded early Monday morning to an incident in the parking lot of a strip mall near a bar and grill.

Deputies responded overnight to the parking lot of JC’s Bar and Grill in the 3700 block of Ashley Phosphate Road. That’s several doors down from a Food Lion grocery store in the same shopping center.

Investigators have not released details on the incident, but several vehicles were taped off and at least one appeared to have a shattered windshield.

Deputies were seen placing multiple evidence markers in the parking lot as well.

There has been no word on whether anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

