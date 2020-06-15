FIRST ALERT: Flash flood watch remains in effect for portions of Lowcountry

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for Charleston County and tidal Berkeley County until noon Monday. (Source: Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips | June 15, 2020 at 6:05 AM EDT - Updated June 15 at 6:54 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for Charleston County and tidal Berkeley County until noon Monday.

The watch area includes Charleston, North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, and Daniel Island.

An earlier watch for Dorchester and inland Berkeley County was canceled.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says the heaviest rainfall stayed along the immediate coastline where beaches from Folly Beach to Kiawah and Sullivan’s Island received the most rainfall.

As of shortly before 7 a.m., the following rainfall totals had been recorded since midnight:

Location Rainfall since Midnight
Folly Beach 4.73 inches
Kiawah Island 4.20 inches
Sullivan’s Island 3.38 inches
Mount Pleasant 3.17 inches
James Island 3.04 inches
Downtown Charleston 1.46 inches

The heaviest rain was moving offshore of Charleston County.

The National Weather Service said pockets of flash flooding are possible. Flooding could occur quickly, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

