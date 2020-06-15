FIRST ALERT: Flash flood watch remains in effect for portions of Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for Charleston County and tidal Berkeley County until noon Monday.
The watch area includes Charleston, North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, and Daniel Island.
An earlier watch for Dorchester and inland Berkeley County was canceled.
Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says the heaviest rainfall stayed along the immediate coastline where beaches from Folly Beach to Kiawah and Sullivan’s Island received the most rainfall.
As of shortly before 7 a.m., the following rainfall totals had been recorded since midnight:
The heaviest rain was moving offshore of Charleston County.
The National Weather Service said pockets of flash flooding are possible. Flooding could occur quickly, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
