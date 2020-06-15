Gamecocks pair sign pro contracts

A pair of South Carolina pitchers signed professional contracts on Sunday ending their time with the Gamecocks.
Redshirt junior righthanded pitcher TJ Shook has signed a free-agent deal with the Milwaukee Brewers this afternoon while redshirt senior righthanded pitcher Graham Lawson has signed a free-agent deal with the Chicago Cubs Sunday afternoon (June 14). The Woodruff, S.C. native inked a deal with the Cubs on the first day undrafted college and high school players can sign deals with major league clubs.
Shook, a native of Columbia, S.C., made six appearances for the Gamecocks, striking out 16 batters in 8.2 innings pitched to go along with a 2.08 ERA and a pair of saves. Shook held opponents to a .107 batting average and struck out five in two innings of work to earn a save vs. UNF (Feb. 25). He had three strikeouts in a win over Clemson on Feb. 29 and picked up a save in a win over Furman (March 3). In his Carolina career, Shook was 6-1 with a 3.04 ERA and three saves with 92 strikeouts in 74 innings pitched.
Lawson made six appearances for the Gamecocks in 2020, striking out eight in six innings of work with a 1.50 ERA. He struck out the side in the Opening Day win over Holy Cross (Feb. 14) and had a pair of punchouts in 1.2 innings in a win over Presbyterian (Feb. 19). Lawson missed 2019 with injury and was 1-1 with three saves in 22 appearances for Carolina in 2018, helping the Gamecocks to a super regional berth.
On Wednesday, Carmen Mlodzinski was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the 31st pick of the draft (competitive balance round A). Lawson will join Gamecock signee Luke Little with the Cubs. Little was picked by Chicago in the fourth round of the draft.