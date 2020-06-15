Gamecocks pair sign pro contracts

Shook, a native of Columbia, S.C., made six appearances for the Gamecocks, striking out 16 batters in 8.2 innings pitched to go along with a 2.08 ERA and a pair of saves. Shook held opponents to a .107 batting average and struck out five in two innings of work to earn a save vs. UNF (Feb. 25). He had three strikeouts in a win over Clemson on Feb. 29 and picked up a save in a win over Furman (March 3). In his Carolina career, Shook was 6-1 with a 3.04 ERA and three saves with 92 strikeouts in 74 innings pitched.