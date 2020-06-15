Georgetown cancels Fourth of July fireworks

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Georgetown became the latest Lowcountry community to announce the cancellation of its Fourth of July fireworks.
Mayor Brendon Barber said the decision was made "to minimize the person-to-person contact and the spread of the COVID-19 virus."
"Should the current public health crisis subside later this year, a fireworks celebration may be held on New Year's Eve," he said.
Summerville last week announced it had postponed its Fourth of July celebration, but the town had not yet released a new date.
The Isle of Palms, Folly Beach, North Charlesotn and Patriot's Point have all canceled their fireworks displays amid coronavirus pandemic concerns.
At last check, Goose Creek officials planned to hold their celebration as scheduled, but have called those plans tentative and subject to change.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.