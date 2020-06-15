Hanahan Police offer vacation checks for residents

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - Hanahan residents who plan a vacation can request free police checks of their property while they’re out of town.
A police officer will ride by during their shift, call volume permitting, to check on the resident's home.
While the service does not guarantee a burglary or other crime will not take place, it does help deter crime and give residents peace of mind about their property, police say.
You can fill out this form on the Hanahan city government website.
Police ask that anyone signing up fill out the form at least one week prior to their departure date.
