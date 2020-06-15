Isle of Palms police officer tests positive for COVID-19

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - City officials have announced that an officer with the Isle of Palms Police Department tested positive for COVID-19 Monday morning.
According to the city, the officer worked the night shift and last worked last Thursday on June 11. A report states the officer began experiencing mild symptoms on Saturday, June 13 and is in quarantine at home.
City officials said they immediately implemented their response plan per CDC and SCDHEC guidelines.
The city hired a third-party contractor who officials say is conducting a thorough cleaning and sanitization of the public safety mobile offices and the squad vehicles.
“The City is actively developing a list of the people the officer was in close contact so that they be notified,” city officials said. “Per SCDHEC, close contact is defined as being within 6 feet of someone who tested positive for COVID-19 for a period of at least 15 minutes.”
A report by the city states that employees who were in close contact with the officer have been sent home and will be in quarantine for 14 days.
“The department will supplement these positions with existing personnel,” city officials said."The Police Department remains closed to the public and is not accepting walk-ins."
The city released the following additional information:
The City continues to follow the recommendations from the CDC and SCDHEC to prevent and reduce transmission among employees. The Police Department will conduct twice daily symptom checks and twice daily temperature checks of all personnel. Personnel are required to wear masks when it is hard to maintain social distancing. Personnel must stay home if they are sick and should someone become symptomatic while at work, they will be separated from others and be sent home immediately.
The City continues to provide PPE and cleaning supplies to all departments to practice routine cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched objects and surfaces such as workstations, keyboards, telephones, handrails, and doorknobs.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.