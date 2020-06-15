Mount Pleasant Petco closes after reported, unconfirmed exposure to COVID-19

At Petco, the health, safety and well-being of people and pets is always our top priority. As we all navigate the evolving impact of COVID-19, we continue to work diligently to help protect the health and safety of the pets counting on us, our employees, our guests and the communities we serve. Out of an abundance of caution following reported but unconfirmed exposure to COVID-19, our Mt. Pleasant store was closed today for a thorough deep cleaning by a third party before reopening for business tomorrow. We are closely monitoring the situation and continuing to take proactive, precautionary steps to help protect our employees, guests, the pets in our care, and the communities we serve as we navigate these unprecedented times.