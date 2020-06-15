582 new cases of COVID-19, and 2 additional deaths in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After days of record high daily positive cases, DHEC reported 582 new cases of COVID-19 and 2 more deaths in South Carolina on Monday.
Today’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state to 19,378, and those who have died to 602, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Charleston and Lexington counties.
The latest data from DHEC shows 78% of patients have recovered from the virus while 22% of patients remain ill.
As of Monday morning, 3,536 inpatient hospital beds are available and 6,947 are in use, which is a 66.27% statewide hospital bed utilization rate, according to DHEC.
“Of the 6,947 inpatient beds currently used, 536 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19,” DHEC officials said on Monday.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties.
The number of new cases reported on Monday, June 15 by county are listed below:
Abbeville (3), Aiken (2), Anderson (6), Bamberg (3), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (24), Berkeley (19), Calhoun (4), Charleston (76), Cherokee (1), Chester (3), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (7), Colleton (3), Darlington (3), Dillon (1) Dorchester (11), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (3), Florence (13), Georgetown (17), Greenville (91), Greenwood (8), Horry (62), Jasper (1), Kershaw (4), Lancaster (2), Laurens (23), Lexington (30), Marion (2), Marlboro (1), Newberry (5), Oconee (6), Orangeburg (35), Pickens (7), Richland (42), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (32), Sumter (7), Union (1), Williamsburg (3), York (16)
As of yesterday, a total of 293,754 tests have been conducted in the state.
The total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 6,329 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 9.2%.
