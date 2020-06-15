SC residents still have a chance to get emergency rental assistance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina residents can still receive emergency rental assistance if they have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program was launched in May to help residents by providing funds to renters affected by shutdowns, closures, layoffs, reduced work hours, or unpaid leave due to the outbreak.
Households who are deemed eligible for the program can receive $1,500 for rent, which is paid directly to the property owners or management companies.
In order to qualify, applicants must meet these requirements:
- Applicants must be South Carolina residents.
- Applicants’ household income at the time of application must be at or below 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI) for the county in which they reside. Income eligibility by county can be found at this link.
- Applicants’ employment/income must have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, beginning March 10, 2020, or later.
- Applicants must be PAST DUE on rent.
- The rent assistance payment must bring the rental balance current.
- The applicant CANNOT currently receive any subsidized rental assistance.
- The applicant CANNOT be approved for or a recipient of the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation ($600 additional weekly benefit).
For more information, visit this link.
