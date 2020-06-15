CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Wednesday marks five years since nine lives were taken at Mother Emanuel AME Church in downtown Charleston.
The church became the scene of a horrific killing that happened at the end of a weekly Bible study.
Live 5 News honors the memory of the nine victims of the massacre in a special, “Remembering the Emanuel 9:"
- The Honorable Rev. Clementa Pinckney, 41
- Cynthia Graham Hurd, 54
- Susie Jackson, 87
- Ethel Lance, 70
- Rev. DePayne Middleton-Doctor, 49
- Tywanza Sanders, 26
- Rev. Daniel Simmons, 74
- Rev. Sharonda Singleton, 45
- Myra Thompson, 59
