Supreme Court ruling could protect thousands of LGBTQ workers in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In a landmark ruling on Monday, the Supreme Court said federal civil rights laws protect LGBTQ workers from discrimination.
In a 6-3 vote, the conservative court ruled the Civil Rights Act of 1964 covers gay, lesbian, and transgender workers.
In South Carolina, advocates say we’ll start seeing a difference.
According to a report by UCLA’s Williams Institute, South Carolina is one of the 28 states without a non-discrimination statute that includes sexual orientation and gender identity.
Collen Condon is a civil rights attorney in Charleston and says this decision is a great step for the LGBTQ community.
"Now people are going to be able to come out without worrying if they'll be able to pay rent tomorrow and it makes a huge difference," Condon said.
Back in August of 2019, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson signed onto a brief asking the Supreme Court to rule against this case, where three individuals were fired for being part of the LGBTQ community.
The Trump administration has also argued against it, claiming the Civil Rights Act doesn’t extend to claims of sexual orientation or gender identity.
Monday's decision says otherwise.
"Justice Gorsuch specifically points out that homosexuality and transgender status are bound up with sex," Condon said. "To discriminate on these grounds, requires an employer to intentionally treat employees different because of their sex."
On Monday evening, the Alliance for Full Acceptance (AFFA) hosted a virtual town hall with experts about the supreme court's decision.
Nekki Shutt, a South Carolina labor and employment law expert, talked about the history of this decision and answered questions.
"We're no longer gonna hear married on Sunday, fired on Monday," Shutt said. "This protects everybody's rights to employment law."
She added that the decision only applies to employers who have 15 or more employees.
