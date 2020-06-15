Thieves steal trailer containing air conditioners, tools and gun

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry business owner says a thief stole his entire livelihood last week by stealing his trailer full of equipment.
North Charleston police say the theft happened last Thursday afternoon on Arco Lane near Banco Road.
Surveillance video taken from a nearby gas station shows the trailer being hauled off by a white van. The victim told officers inside the trailer were seven air conditioners, power and hand tools, and a 30 foot ladder.
The business owner also told officers there was a gun inside a box that was attached to the trailer.
Police say the video shows the driver of the van heading towards West Montague Avenue.
The victim estimated the stolen trailer and the items inside are worth about $5,000.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
