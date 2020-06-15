Unseasonably cool June temperatures to continue!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak area of low pressure developed along a stationary front offshore bringing a round of heavy rain along the coast early this morning. This low has now moved northeast away from the area allowing the weather to calm down. Today will be another day with lots of clouds, unseasonably cool temperatures and a few scattered showers off and on through the day. Highs will only reach the mid 70s, about 15 degrees below average for this time of the year. The weather will continue to be unsettled for at least two more days with more clouds than sunshine and below average temperatures. We’ll begin transitioning back into a more typical June weather pattern later this weekend with highs returning to the 90s by the weekend. Enjoy the cooler weather while we have it!