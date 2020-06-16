Authorities on scene of ‘deadly situation’ at mobile home park in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are investigating a “deadly situation” at a mobile home park in Dillon County, officials said.
Deputies were called to the Pine Village mobile home park on Highway 301 North Tuesday morning.
“The incident is a deadly situation and a very active investigation,” said Cpt. Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.
The State Law Enforcement Division, Dillon police, Latta police, the South Carolina Highway Patrol, and the Dillon County Coroner’s Office are assisting, Arnette added.
The public is asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
