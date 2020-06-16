Charleston mayor to hold news conference on city’s response to pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and officials from MUSC will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
That news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. in Washington Square.
Tecklenburg and MUSC President Dr. David Cole will be joined by One Region representatives and city and MUSC staff members.
The news conference comes a day after South Carolina reported 582 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths.
That update brough the total number of COVID-19 cases to 19,378 and the total who have died to 602, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
