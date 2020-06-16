Charleston mayor to hold news conference on city’s response to pandemic

Charleston mayor to hold news conference on city’s response to pandemic
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and officials from MUSC will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (Source: Live 5 News)
By Patrick Phillips | June 16, 2020 at 10:11 AM EDT - Updated June 16 at 10:11 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and officials from MUSC will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

That news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. in Washington Square.

Tecklenburg and MUSC President Dr. David Cole will be joined by One Region representatives and city and MUSC staff members.

The news conference comes a day after South Carolina reported 582 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths.

That update brough the total number of COVID-19 cases to 19,378 and the total who have died to 602, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.