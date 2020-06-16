City expected to make announcement on Calhoun statue Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An announcement on the future of the John C. Calhoun statue which overlooks Marion Square could come from Charleston leaders on Wednesday.
Charleston city spokesman Jack O’Toole said Mayor John Tecklenburg, Charleston City Council and city legal staff members “have been working on this issue for some time,” adding that they expect to be able to make an announcement on the future of the monument Wednesday.
He did not provide details about what type of announcement might be made.
But the statement comes after civil rights groups held a news conference Tuesday morning at the base of the statue calling for its immediate removal. The groups also called for the repeal of the Heritage Act, a law that protects any state monument marker or memorial from being removed without legislative approval.
Hours later, Charleston Wine + Food also called for the statue’s removal and said the group would stop using Marion Square to host events until the monument has been removed.
Calhoun was a statesman, the seventh vice president of the United States and a supporter of slavery. His stance on slavery has prompted calls for the statue’s removal for years.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.