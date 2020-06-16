COVID-19 could cause school schedule changes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The coronavirus could radically change school schedules. The AccelerateED Task Force’s draft recommendations are out and could shape the way schools operate starting in August.
The recommendations are just that - not mandates, but rather all of the acceptable ideas gathered in one place for districts to consider.
Alan Walters is a member of the AccelerateED Task Force and says the recommendations should be treated as a menu of good options.
“We don’t know what the virus is going to do and certainly those conditions can alter what our options are,” Walters said. “That’s why in this report we are trying to offer as many possibilities as we can.”
A pair of those possibilities are changes to the traditional school schedule. The task force wants districts to consider shifting to a year round schedule or one with a longer winter break.
Walters says each district needs to decide what makes sense for each given area.
The year round approach would involve nine weeks of instruction then a two week break repeated.
The other model would eliminate all holidays before Thanksgiving. Then students would go on winter break after Thanksgiving and would return some time in January. The task force recommends some level of distance learning in December with this approach.
Both are aimed at getting students 180 days of instruction and provide flexibility during the time of year most likely to see a spike in COVID-19 cases.
In a statement, the Berkeley County School District said, “We owe our stakeholders a diligent and thoughtful review of the recommendations and at this point have no comment other than the District will, at a minimum, offer virtual school in addition to our normal schedule.”
Georgetown County School District Board Chairman Jim Dumm said they are taking a closer look at the recommendation in the coming weeks.
“We are going to do whatever makes sense and whatever we can afford to do that’s in the best interest of the students and employees,” Dumm said.
The Charleston County School District and Dorchester District Two also said they are waiting for the final version of the recommendations before making any major changes to their schedules.
In addition, AccelerateED wants the state legislature to approve funding for five additional days of instruction that would be added to the beginning of the school year to help students who may have fallen behind in Spring.
“Superintendent Spearman has let [lawmakers] know that it’s imperative a decision be made about the five days next week in order to get everything moving and have it in place prior to the beginning of the school year,” Walters said. “I think that is about a $150 million price tag for those five days.”
Comments can still be submitted to the AccelerateED Task Force until Thursday.
