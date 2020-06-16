COVID-19 testing sites announced for Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is hosting free COVID-19 testing sites this week in Orangeburg County.
The sites are the result of a partnership between DHEC, Family Health Centers, Inc., and Orangeburg County.
The following testing sites have been announced this week:
Tuesday 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
- Antioch Baptist Church, 764 Charleston Highway, Bowman
- St. Mark United Methodist Church, 8502 North Road, North
- Good Shepherd Community Church, 1178 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg
Wednesday 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
- St. George Baptist Church, 2590 Shillings Bridge Road, Orangeburg
- Edisto Fork United Methodist Church, 356 Lariot Road, Orangeburg
- Jones Chapel Baptist Church, 2726 Kennerly Road, Orangeburg
Thursday 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
- Samaria Missionary Baptist Church, 706 Samaria Road, Springfield
- Right Direction Christian Church, 990 Wellington Drive, NE, Orangeburg
- Brown Chapel AME Church, Women’s Missionary Society, 195 Browns Chapel Road, Elloree
- Blackville-Hilda High School, 76 Atkins Circle, Blackville
Friday 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
- Springhill Missionary Baptist Church, 13025 Old Number Six Hwy., Eutawville
- Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 228 Maxcy Street, Orangeburg
No appointments or referrals are necessary.
People who need more information can call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342.
