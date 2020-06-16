Deputies arrest man in Berkeley County burglary

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies made an arrest in a burglary and a vandalism case in which two men appeared to wear clown masks.
Dylan Micheal Reitz is charged with receiving stolen goods valued $2,000 or less; and receiving stolen goods valued greater than $2,000, but less than $10,000, according to the sheriff’s office.
Reitz is charged in connection with a burglary that took place on May 25 when two men broke into a Pineland Place business in the Moncks Corner section of Berkeley County.
The same business was a victim of vandalism on May 31, however the owner was able to catch the vandals on camera. Deputies say both appeared to be wearing clown masks and attempted but failed to make entry. Deputies say they proceeded to fire into the building with a handgun.
Earlier this week, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant to search Reitz’s Pinopolis apartment. Investigators say they recovered several items from the Pineland Place Burglary, along with items from another burglary at Pinopolis Preschool inside the apartment.
A post on the agency’s Facebook page states Reitz was already in custody at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center on unrelated charges involving a stolen golf cart belonging to Coastal Carolina University.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.