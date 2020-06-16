Extensions to expiration dates for SCDMV products ending on June 30

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Extensions to expiration dates of some products the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles issued will end on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
In March, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the SCDMV issued guidance extending the expiration date of some SCDMV-related products such as identification cards, driver’s licenses, vehicle registrations, and parking placards which were set to expire between March and June 2020.
Those extensions will end at the end of the month. SCDMV-related documents must be in compliance with South Carolina Law by July 1, 2020 or drivers and vehicle owners will possibly face suspensions or late fees.
As of July 1, all South Carolina identification cards and driver’s licenses, commercial or non-commercial, must be properly renewed to be considered valid.
As of July 1, 2020, vehicles with white March, April, May or June registration decals will be considered expired and unable to legally drive on South Carolina roads. In addition, late fees will begin applying to renewals of these vehicle registrations on July 1, 2020.
As of July 1, 2020, all temporary parking placards must be properly renewed to be considered valid for use.
Vehicles that have traceable temporary license plates with expiration dates in March, April, May, or June of 2020 must be properly titled and registered no more than 45 days after July 1, 2020. Traceable temporary license plates with expiration dates outside of these dates will be considered out of compliance.
Customers should visit SCDMVonline.com to see if they can renew their product online or to schedule an appointment at a SCDMV branch office.
Customers who are unable to get an appointment at an SCDMV branch office before June 30, 2020 will not be excused from owing late fees or facing penalties.
