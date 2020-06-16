Former employee charged with firing shots into King Street restaurant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police arrested a former employee of the CO Noodle restaurant on King Street Tuesday who is accused of firing shots into the business over the weekend.
John Carmichael Godfrey II, 24, is charged with six counts of first-degree assault and battery, police spokesman Charles Francis said.
Police say Godfrey surrendered to police Tuesday.
A booking photo was not immediately available.
Police responded to the restaurant, located in the 300 block of King Street, at approximately 11:20 a.m. Sunday where shots had been reported. Police found at least three bullet holes in the front window of the restaurant.
Police say several employees were inside the building when the shots were fired. No one was injured.
Godfrey is scheduled to have a bond hearing Tuesday afternoon.
