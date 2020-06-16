Isle of Palms considering costs for marina dock repairs

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Leaders on the Isle of Palms will meet Tuesday to figure out to how to pay for long-needed marina dock repairs.
The city’s Ways and Means Committee will discuss the city’s budget and the possibility of completing the project.
The docks on the Morgan Creek side of the marina are owned by the city, so all repairs will have to be completed by them.
Mayor Jimmy Carroll says these marina docks have been in need of repairs for a while. He says it's going to cost about $3.2 million to redo them. At Tuesday night’s meeting, the city will be discussing how these new dock repairs will be funded.
Council member Randy Bell says the docks are intended to be 75% financed through revenue, while the other 25% would be transferred money from tax dollars.
The city recently got a permit from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management for these repairs.
Carroll says he hopes to get repairs started on the docks in the fall, because the summertime is too busy and crowded to be working on them.
Residents can submit public comments about the repairs to be considered ahead the committee meeting with this form.
Tuesday’s meeting will be held over Zoom and can be watched here.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.