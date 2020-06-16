LIVE: Groups call for repeal of Heritage Act, removal of Calhoun statue

“When this statue comes down, it’s not just about taking it down, taking a statue down,” Rep. Wendell Gilliard said. “It’s about raising the hope of the City of Charleston, the State of south Carolina, raising the hope of America. The statues of hate have to come down. Put it in a museum where if belongs if you are that much concerned about history. But it does not belong 110 feet in the sky. There is a difference between the words remember and reverence. When you stick something 110 feet up in the sky, that’s a form of reference.”