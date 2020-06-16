LIVE: Groups call for repeal of Heritage Act, removal of Calhoun statue

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Civil rights groups are holding a news conference Tuesday to demand the removal of downtown Charleston statue and the repeal of a law designed to protect Confederate symbols.
The National Action Network and the Charleston chapter of the NAACP will speak at 11 a.m. in Marion Square at the base of the statue.
The groups want the John C. Calhoun Statue removed from the grounds of Marion Square Park.
The Rev. Nelson Rivers III said he contacted Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg last week and said it was time to remove the Calhoun monument.
“The time has come to take down the monuments to honor the evil that was done in the name of Charleston,” he said. “In the name of South Carolina. Don’t act like Charleston is not exactly what makes statues like Calhoun possible, he’s buried here. The state paid $3,000 to bury him here.”
Rivers referred to the massacre at Mother Emanuel AME Church from June 17, 2015, saying that the reaction to the tragedy led people to offer their thoughts and prayers.
“We don’t want any more thoughts,” Rivers said. “We don’t want your prayers. We want action.”
Calhoun was a statesman, the seventh vice president of the United States and a supporter of slavery.
They are also calling for the South Carolina Heritage Act to be repealed.
The Heritage Act is a law that protects any state monument marker or memorial from being removed without legislative approval.
The National Action Network says the law was adopted in 2000 to protect “the Confederate Battle Flag and other symbols and monuments of hate.”
Democratic Rep. Marlon Kimpson, who represents District 42 in Charleston and Dorchester Counties, said repealing the Heritage Act "removes the impediment to local governments for removing statues and the impediment for renaming buildings and streets."
Kimpson said a bill is currently under discussion to build a bipartisan coalition that would result in enough votes to actually repeal the act.
“When this statue comes down, it’s not just about taking it down, taking a statue down,” Rep. Wendell Gilliard said. “It’s about raising the hope of the City of Charleston, the State of south Carolina, raising the hope of America. The statues of hate have to come down. Put it in a museum where if belongs if you are that much concerned about history. But it does not belong 110 feet in the sky. There is a difference between the words remember and reverence. When you stick something 110 feet up in the sky, that’s a form of reference.”
