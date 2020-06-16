595 new cases of COVID-19, and 5 additional deaths in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State health officials have reported 595 new cases of COVID-19 and 5 more deaths in South Carolina.
Tuesday’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state to 19,990, and those who have died to 607, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The deaths included three elderly individuals from Chesterfield, Colleton, and Richland counties, and two of the deaths occurred middle-aged individuals from Dillon and Richland counties.
As of Tuesday morning, 3,320 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,175 are in use, which is a 68.37% statewide hospital bed utilization rate, according to DHEC.
“Of the 7,175 inpatient beds currently used, 571 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19,” state health officials said.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties.
The number of new cases reported on Tuesday, June 16 by county are listed below:
Abbeville (3), Aiken (6), Allendale (1), Anderson (6), Bamberg (2), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (33), Berkeley (14), Calhoun (3), Charleston (63), Chester (3), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (1), Colleton (6), Darlington (6), Dorchester (10), Fairfield (2), Florence (8), Georgetown (11), Greenville (70), Greenwood (3), Horry (86) Jasper (1), Kershaw, (13), Lancaster (11), Lee (2), Lexington (33), Marion (3), Marlboro (1), Newberry (1), Oconee (6), Orangeburg (19), Pickens (23), Richland (56), Saluda (4), Spartanburg (25), Sumter (15), Union (2), Williamsburg (7), York (33)
As of Monday, a total of 299,033 tests have been conducted in the state.
“The total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 4,339 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 13.7%,” DHEC officials said.
