New restaurant being considered for Isle of Palms Marina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -The city of Isle of Palms plans to bring a restaurant to a vacant spot near the Marina.
On Tuesday, the Isle of Palms Ways and Means Committee will be discussing how they are planning a new restaurant at the site of the old Morgan Creek Grill, which is currently closed down.
In January, the city council held a public forum where residents could meet with council members to discuss what they wanted to see come to the site of the closed restaurant.
Mayor Jimmy Carroll says council not yet posted the results, but plans to announce them soon. Residents said their most popular choice would be a new restaurant, while more water access was secondary.
Carroll says right now there is not a public area to launch a kayak or just sit on the dock and watch the sunset.
He says the council is working to provide both of these options to the marina area, but a restaurant is definitely coming here. The council is still working out the plans and negotiations for this.
The Ways and Means Committee will be discussing and considering a marina lease proposal Tuesday night. It will include an extensive renovation of the old Morgan Creek Grill, which sits on about five acres of land.
That meeting is at 6 p.m. over Zoom and the public is allowed to watch the meeting.
The video will be suspended if the council goes into executive session.
