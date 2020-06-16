Police: Man killed in early-morning shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened shortly after midnight on Tuesday morning.
Officers responded to a 911 call at approximately 12:15 a.m. in the 60 block of Norman Street, where one man died from an apparent gunshot wound, Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said.
There is no ongoing threat to the community, Francis said.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
