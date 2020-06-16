Summerville officials plan for better pedestrian safety

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Town of Summerville want to make it safer for pedestrians in one of the busiest parts of town.
Plans are being drawn up to build sidewalks on the Summerville stretch of Central Avenue. Town spokesperson Mary Edwards said Tuesday that the idea for the sidewalks came from business owners and people who live along and near the planned construction.
The sidewalks will be built on a little more than a three mile stretch of road from the area near Summerville Baptist Church, to the area near the Walgreens pharmacy.
Summerville police say that last year they handled 121 accidents in the town’s part of Central Avenue.
Edwards said the initial plans have been drawn up and the final plans for the sidewalk should be completed by this summer, however there is no firm starting date for the project.
The initial cost to taxpayers will be around $1.8 million, but Edwards says that figure could go higher.
Officials are seeking the public’s input on the sidewalk project and ask that you go to the town of Summerville website or their Facebook page.
A third option is to send an email to publiccomments@summervillesc.gov.
