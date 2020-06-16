Unseasonably cool weather to continue for a few more days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fall-like temperatures will continue for another day or two here across the Lowcountry under a mostly cloudy sky with a few spotty showers possible both this morning and afternoon. High temperatures will only reach the low to mid 70s today. These temperatures are about 15 degrees below average for this time of the year. The temperatures will gradually begin to warm up over the next few days as we begin to see more sunshine. Highs tomorrow should be near 80 degrees with mid 80s by Thursday and near 90 degrees by the weekend. Enjoy the cool weather while we have it!