West Ashley O’Charley’s closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The O’Charley’s in West Ashley has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Company officials said the restaurant on 2126 Henry Tecklenburg Blvd. was closed on Tuesday as a precaution after officials became aware of the employee testing positive for the virus.
According to the company, while this person had no outward signs of illness and had not worked in the last five days, officials said they were able to identify the issue from the interviews they conduct each day before employees begin work.
“Also, anyone who worked with this individual previously, while not reporting any symptoms, is being tested in an abundance of caution,” company officials said. “No one who worked with this individual will be in the restaurant until they have either self-quarantined for 14 days and remain symptom free or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result.”
A press release stated that the temporary closing allows the business to have the building professionally deep cleaned and sanitized to address any COVID related risks.
“We will reopen once that is complete,” company officials said in a statement. “Since the outset of this health crisis, we have aggressively worked to ensure we have best-in-class health and safety protocols in place, including daily monitoring of team members’ health, enhanced sanitation efforts and clear protocols for further action when and if a team member is diagnosed with the virus.”
“We apologize for any inconvenience this temporary closure poses but want to be sure we are very proactive in ensuring the absolute highest health and safety standards," company officials said. "We look forward to serving our valued guests as soon as it safe to do so.”
