Woman accused of spraying disinfectant in man’s face for not wearing mask at N.C. grocery store

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman is accused of spraying disinfectant in a man’s face for not wearing a mask at a North Carolina grocery store.
It happened Saturday afternoon at the Ingles Grocery Store in Morganton, N.C.
Pamela Brown, 67, was reportedly shopping at the grocery store and wearing a face mask when a man says she approached him and sprayed him.
The man took out charges at the magistrate’s office and Brown has been charged with simple assault.
Officials say the man was treated by medical emergency officials.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.