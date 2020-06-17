Bathroom break in Aynor leads to man winning $500,000 in lottery

AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) – A wife’s request to stop and use the bathroom led to her husband’s $500,000 lottery win.
According to a press release from the South Carolina Education Lottery, while waiting at the Aynor Food Mart in Aynor, the husband filled up the car and noticed someone scratching a lottery ticket at the gas pumps. He told his wife he was going to run inside the store and get the same ticket.
“I said ‘No’ at first,” the wife said.
Her husband insisted and he returned with a couple of $500,000 Jackpot tickets and began jumping up and down screaming, “$500,000! $500,000!” the release stated.
The couple is planning more road trips.
The winner overcame odds of 1 in 660,000 to win leave two top prizes of $500,000 in the ($10) $500,000 Jackpot game. Aynor Food Mart in Aynor received a commission of $5,000 for selling the claimed ticket.
