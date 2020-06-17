Beaufort County deputies search for man wanted for attempted murder

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help to find a man wanted in an April shooting at St. Helena Island gas station.
Deavion Burgess is wanted on two counts of attempted murder. Deputies say security footage caught him firing multiple rounds into a parked vehicle on April 3 at a Tiger Express gas station.
Of the two men fired upon, one was wounded and taken by EMS to the local hospital while the other was unharmed.
Last week investigators met with a Beaufort County magistrate who has cited Burgess with two counts of attempted murder, coupled with one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Burgess is considered armed and dangerous, so deputies urge the public not approach him.
Anyone who has information on Burgess’s whereabouts is urged to contact Sergeant Daniel DuHamel at 843-255-3430 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.
