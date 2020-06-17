Beaufort County deputies searching for stolen vehicle

Beaufort County deputies searching for stolen vehicle
Deputies say the Kia Sedona was stolen Sunday from the Oldfield Mews area of Beaufort County. (Source: Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By Riley Bean | June 17, 2020 at 11:02 AM EDT - Updated June 17 at 11:02 AM

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley Country Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a van stolen over the weekend.

Deputies say a red 2007 Kia Sedona with the license plate SC NVJ754 was stolen from Oldfield Mews Apartments in Bluffton between noon and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say the vehicle was locked and the victim had the only set of keys.

If you have any information about the van please contact Staff Sgt. Calendine at 843-255-3427, Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.