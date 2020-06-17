Beaufort County deputies searching for stolen vehicle

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley Country Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a van stolen over the weekend.
Deputies say a red 2007 Kia Sedona with the license plate SC NVJ754 was stolen from Oldfield Mews Apartments in Bluffton between noon and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Police say the vehicle was locked and the victim had the only set of keys.
If you have any information about the van please contact Staff Sgt. Calendine at 843-255-3427, Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
