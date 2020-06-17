Berkeley County man accused with sexually assaulting underage girl

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies arrested a Berkeley County man accused of sexually assaulting a child after the Summerville Medical Center notified the sheriff’s office.
Lorenzo Antonio Guzman, 33, has been charged on Tuesday with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to police records.
An incident report states that the officer met with the victim and her mother at the Summerville Medical Center in response to a sexual assault involving a juvenile.
The report said that when the officer entered the room the victim was crying. Upon questioning by the officer, both the victim and her mother identified Guzman as the suspect.
Deputies report the victim said she was “sexually assaulted” by Guzman and stated “it” had happened several times, but she never told her mother. The victim continued, saying Guzman had threatened to kill her mother and siblings if she ever told anyone.
According to the report, the victim stated that the last assault she can remember took place sometime last year in the Ladson area of Berkeley County.
Guzman was booked into the Hill-Finklea Detention Center Tuesday afternoon pending a bond hearing, jail records state.
